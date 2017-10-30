Often referred to as Folsom's younger sister, Dore Alley is a street fair that take place every July, in San Francisco. Majorly wild street styles of all persuasions exist here. Dore Alley welcomes all: fetish, kinky, erotic, BDSM, leather, rubber, nudists, puppies, plushies and more converge to express themselves and let their freak flags fly.

Photographer Henny Garfunkel has been photographing this San Francisco fair over the last few years and met some of the participants and their outrageous looks this year. Peep the slideshow below and draw some inspiration from the creative looks as the end of the month draws near.