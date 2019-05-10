If there's one celebrity beauty line everyone wants to see happen, it's probably Cardi B's. The 26-year-old artist is known for her extravagant style and outspoken personality. Can you imagine what a makeup line by the rapper would look like?



Well, you might not need to. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the artist revealed she might be coming up a makeup line "very soon" when questioned if there's the possibility of one. Although, the 26-year-old remained tight lipped on any other details, she did say that it's something "she wants to do." <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

Cardi's first tryst with makeup dates back to not too long ago. Back in September, Tom Ford unveiled a vibrant lipstick in a fiery blue hue named after the artist. Of course, it sold out in the first two days, but was eventually restocked and is back on shelves.

The rapper has further remained a mainstay on the fashion scene not only with her personal style choices, but also through successful collections and collaborations with brands like Fashion Nova and Steve Madden.

Moreover, her dramatic lips and eyes were a hot topic at the recent Met Gala and if that aesthetic is anything to go by, expect a lot of pop-y lips colors and dark extravagant eyes from a Cardi B beauty line.