There's a time and a place for almost everything, and that includes extremely graphic rap songs that describe sexual acts in hyperrealistic detail. That's precisely what Cardi B and Juicy J have delivered on their new track, "Kamasutra," which is exactly what it sounds like it would be about, give or take a few pornographic bars.

Download that freak nasty shit now! It's called KAMASUTRA @juicyj ft Me !!......WARNING !! This song is really nasty .Dont listen to If your mom in the car 😩

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Nov 30, 2017 at 10:14pm PST

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Nov 30, 2017 at 10:14pm PST

The Mike WiLL Made-It and Resource-produced track is the first single off an upcoming Mo Faces compilation album. Listen below to the latest addition to a timeless canon that includes Lil Rob's underrated "Bring Out the Freak In You," Khia's iconic "My Neck, My Back," and every frat boy's fave: Three 6 Mafia's "Slob On My Knob" (which "Kamasutra" samples).



Image via Youtube