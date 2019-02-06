When it comes to Cardi B's Twitter rants, you have to take the good with the bad. Good: her threatening to dog walk Tomi Lahren. Bad: her complaining about income tax. Which she did last night, on Twitter, although to be fair the post has since been deleted, no doubt after a manager or PR person stepped in.

In a video posted then erased last night (but thankfully archived by multiple stans), Cardi B goes off about commenters who criticize her spending habits.

"Do you know what I hate? I hate when celebrities do something very extravagant or buy something very luxurious and there's people in the comments like, 'You could have donated that,'" she says. "It's like, who are you to tell people what to do with their hard working ass money?" Related | Cardi B Had To Cut Her Private Jet Budget

She goes on to explain that all is not what it seems: "First of all, do you know that artists, celebrities, the IRS... automatically takes 45 percent of your check. That means in order to get $500,000, you gotta make at least a million." Relatable struggle, right?

Cardi does point out that she isn't spending all her money on fur coats and private jets.

"Artists like me and a lot of rappers that I know, they literally take care of their whole family and that's not tax deductible because the IRS don't consider that a business," she said. "My bills, I'll say it's about 300,000, 250,000 every single month. And I try to put it cheaper and it just is not."

Doing some light math here, that would put Cardi B's annual bills at around $3 million, minimum. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net assets are around $8 million. It's not sustainable! I'm stressed! What about Kulture's college fund?

At least Cardi's preoccupation with saving and spending cash has given us bops like this one: