Remember when Cardi B stepped out with Offset earlier this year and set our hearts alight? What a time that was. Now the two have reunited for the video for "Lick" and it's just as extra as one might have anticipated.

Let's get to into it. Cardi wears three different ~lewks~ in this banger of a visual, 1920s flapper, cherry inches-for-days and, of course, full catsuit and balaclava to rob the casino. Offset hangs in an elevator with his stack and while Cardi does the most heist-wise and stares at Cardi lovingly. What a dream.

Watch below and wish you were Cardi.