What's a girl to do when she's enormously pregnant with twins and the whole world is watching? Dress up in her cutest (yet most comfortable) $7,560 outfit, throw on some sunglasses, sit courtside at a basketball game with her husband, stuff her face with chips, get stalked by the paparazzi, and make a video compilation of it all set to The Commodore's iconic "Brick House," of course.

Watch it all happen below, courtesy of Beyonce's ever-quirky Instagram: