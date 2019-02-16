Ariana Grande is out here asking the important questions. On Twitter, the pop queen walked us through an adventure on her stream of consciousness, which flowed on and on about what kind of soup people are. She tweeted, "guys we're at dinner discussing what soups we'd be if we were soups and everyone knows what soup they'd be immediately and each answer is so different and specific so now i ask u.... if u were a soup .... with which soup do u identify ?"

The context: it seems Ari, her friends, and her mom went to dinner and got into this random topic of conversation. Ari says she’s “for sure butternut squash or miso,” while her mom says she’s “cream of mushroom with a cognac drizzle.” Her other friends, and even her waitress, also had immediate answers to the question. This led the “Breakup with Your Girlfriend” singer to ask, “why is this something people are so sure of and passionate about ? why don’t more people talk ab this ?”

You NEED to read the full thread below.

guys we’re at dinner discussing what soups we’d be if we were soups and everyone knows what soup they’d be immediately and each answer is so different and specific so now i ask u.... if u were a soup .... with which soup do u identify ? — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 16, 2019

fredo says he’s ‘spicy vegan ramen’ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 16, 2019

i’m for sure either butternut squash or miso — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 16, 2019

roshad is tomato basil — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 16, 2019

mom is ‘cream of mushroom w a cognac drizzle’ which is fucking wild — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 16, 2019

what’s really wild is how immediately everyone knows exactly what soup they’d be — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 16, 2019

i asked our waitress if she were a soup what soup she’d be and before i could finish asking she said ‘tempura udon’ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 16, 2019

why is this something people are so sure of and passionate about ? why aren’t more people talking ab this ? — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 16, 2019

omg this exists https://t.co/35vn9THl7k — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 16, 2019

honestly .... u don’t need this quiz .... u know u already know what soup u are — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 16, 2019

Fans started tweeting at her about what kind of soup they are.

I'm gazpacho.



Because I'm so cool it's honestly a little weird. https://t.co/hSG09iWbHx — Rota (@R0tavat0R) February 16, 2019

I would be tomato soup because I hate tomato soup — cece (@kootperry) February 16, 2019

Shangie Angie's Caffeinated Halleloops pic.twitter.com/TB5YOs3MWx — frank costa (@feistyfrank) February 16, 2019

Pretty sure I'm chicken pozole verde. What kind of soup are you?