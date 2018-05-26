Amazon's Alexa Echo devices are getting way, way too creepy to be kept in our house. We last reported that the cursed smart speakers was randomly laughing at users, which justiafiably made us want to call an exorcist. Now, Gizmodo reports that an Alexa-enabled devices recorded a conversation that a couple in Portland was having in their home and sent it to one of his employees. This is some straight-up demonic shit and we will not have this in our house.



Apparently, the couple was chatting it up in their home, as we tend to do when we believe that our conversations are private. Alexa misinterpreted parts of their words, thinking they were commanding the device to begin recording and send it to someone in their contacts list. Totally not terrifying at all, no way!

The man's employee called him, and said "Unplug your Alexa devices right now. You're being hacked." Excuse us but HELL FUCKING NOPE.

Amazon responded to inquiries about the possessed Echo, telling a local news station that "Amazon takes privacy very seriously. We investigated what happened and determined this was an extremely rare occurrence. We are taking steps to avoid this from happening in the future." We do not care how "extremely rare" this "occurrence" may be, we are calling a priest to cast out the bad spirits from our Echo. Our Echo serves just a few purposes: it sets a timer when we are baking cookies, it plays the "Bodega Boys" podcast while we get ready in the morning, and tells us if we need to pack an umbrella before we leave the house. THAT'S IT. None of this Black Mirror nonsense. We deal with enough infernal beasts in our real life, we don't need one that is WiFi-enabled in our own home.















