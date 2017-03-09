Alien-Nation: Model Cierra Skye Goes Out of this Galaxy
We had famed hair stylist Danilo team up with legendary stylist B. Akerlund, makeup artist Lottie and photographer Ekaterina Belinskaya to dream up out of this world hair fantasies. Click through to see their work on model Cierra Skye below.
This story appears in our Break the Rules issue, starring Rihanna. Buy a copy HERE.
Makeup by Lottie at Streeters using Make Up For ever
Prop Stylist: Amy Taylor
Casting Director: Maurilio Carnino at MTC Casting Inc.
Model: Cierra Skye at Elite Models
