Fashion

Uniqlo Launche Affordable Alexander Wang Collab

Jasmine Ting
6h

Last month, designer Alexander Wang announced his underwear collaboration with Japanese ready-to-wear brand Uniqlo. And last week, the collaboration finally dropped.

The new collection gives Uniqlo's Heattech a high fashion makeover, without compromising comfort or its technology. This includes more sophisticated silhouettes for bodysuits, bralettes, leggings, and turtlenecks that come in muted tones, as well as the bold hue of neon green.

The collab—which first launched in physical stores in Manhattan—is now available in all Uniqlo branches, as well as online.

