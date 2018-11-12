Last month, designer Alexander Wang announced his underwear collaboration with Japanese ready-to-wear brand Uniqlo. And last week, the collaboration finally dropped.

The new collection gives Uniqlo's Heattech a high fashion makeover, without compromising comfort or its technology. This includes more sophisticated silhouettes for bodysuits, bralettes, leggings, and turtlenecks that come in muted tones, as well as the bold hue of neon green.