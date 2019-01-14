Photographer and author Ari Seth Cohen has been documenting "the sartorial savvy of the senior set," as he says, for over ten years, having published two books and a coloring book on the subject in addition to his immensely popular blog, Advanced Style. His most recent follow up, Advanced Love, captures the joy, companionship and passion between equally stylish senior couples,

"After publishing my second photo book in 2015, I found myself in a more introspective period," Cohen told us. "Around that time I was introduced to an incredible couple, Mort and Ginny Linder, who have been soulmates and creative partners for over 53 years. I was devoting a lot of myself to navigating my own relationship, and meeting the Linders sparked a real curiosity to explore the magic of long-lasting love."

Cohen added that Mort told him he still misses Ginny whenever she leaves for the post office or her knitting group, and fascinated by this devotion, Cohen set out to learn how to bring that sentiment to both his own relationship and to others. He spent the next three years meeting, photographing and interviewing the couples.

"What I have learned from them," Cohen said, "is that there is no one right way to love, though communication, empathy, and a sense of humor go a long way. And it's never too late to find love."