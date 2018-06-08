It's rare that brands are able to pay homage to pop culture's most-revered figures in a way that appeases all, but M.A.C is bound to have satisfied customers and Aaliyah fans aplenty with their tribute to the late superstar.

The collection was incepted by a Change.org petition and overseen by the pop sensation's older brother Rashad Haughton. The result? Pure perfection. Available for purchase is a metallic eyeshadow palette and golden bronzer, as well as some '90s classic lip colors updated for 21st century (hello deep brown!), a peach, deep berry, gold shimmery lip glass as well as, of course, a seemingly "Try Again"-inspired charcoal and nude.

All products will be available from June 20, so make sure to have the date marked in your calendars — these pieces are about to fly off shelves. Check them out, below.

Photos Courtesy of M.A.C

