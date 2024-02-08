Zolita Is the Queen of Hearts

Zolita is a movie maker. Her cinematic queer experiences, like the viral “Fight Like a Girl” and “Somebody I F*cked Once,” are the cherry on top to her already lush sonic universes. “I tell sapphic love stories through my music videos, and I’m always brainstorming new settings and environments to tell those stories in.”

Her new music video for “Bloodstream,” premiering today on PAPER, is maybe the best yet. Featuring Kyra Green of Love Island US fame It tells the story of two contestants in a beauty pageant who, through the craziness of the whole pageant circuit, end up falling in love. “In 2022 when I heard the news of Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina getting married, my gears started turning,” she says. “I couldn’t stop thinking about their story. I was flooded with so many images of what must have went down.”