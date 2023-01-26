Ziwe, Arca and Memphy Walk the Runway for Mugler's Fashion Week Return

After an almost three year hiatus from the runway, Mugler returned to an in-person show today in Paris after the couture shows wrapped up.

Under Casey Cadwallader, the brand has been experimenting with mixed-media shows and an eclectic cast of familiar and emerging faces on music and pop culture, and today's runway outing was no exception.

Ziwe, the popular late-night talk show host and a frequent face on the fashion party circuit, made her runway debut for this show, wearing a black lace corseted number with knee-high boots and a high ponytail.

In addition to '90s supermodels like Shalom Harlow and Amber Valletta, the show also featured DJ, producer and musician Arca (the Venezuelan superstar seems to be embracing the runway more lately — she opened the Proenza Schouler show last season).

Memphy, a New York-based DJ and model with a strong nightlife presence, also walked the show in a sheer lace outfit. Giant rolling cameras and moving platforms transported the models as they entered the space.

The models carried the new Spiral Curve 01, Cadwallader's first handbag designed for the house: an asymmetric shoulder bag that comes three sizes and in a plain or embossed material.

