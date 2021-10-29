Zayn Malik has pleaded no contest to harassment charges against Gigi Hadid and Yolanda Hadid.

According to court documents obtained by People, the musician was charged with four counts of harassment after an alleged fight on September 29 with his ex-girlfriend's mother. Per the filing, Zayn was accused of grabbing Yolanda and shoving her into a dresser causing her "mental anguish and physical pain." Page Six also reported that Zayn allegedly called Yolanda a "fucking Dutch slut" before telling her to stay away from his daughter, Khai, as she came from "the fucking sperm that came out of [his] fucking cock."

Additionally, Zayn was charged with harassing his Gigi and allegedly told her to "strap on some fucking balls and defend your partner against your fucking mother in my house" over the phone, according to a source. He also faces another harassment charge against security guard John McMahon after trying to "physically engage in a fight" while "continually cursing at him."

The documents add that his "no contest" was entered as a guilty plea, meaning that he's required to serve 360 days of probation — 90 days for each charge — as well as complete anger management classes and a domestic violence program. He is also not allowed to contact Yolanda or John McMahon.

Previously, Zayn denied striking Yolanda to TMZ and appeared to address the incident in a Twitter statement about the "false allegations." Zayn went on to say that he was a "private person" who wanted to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in," which is why he "agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument."

Meanwhile, another source told People that Zayn did place her in "an aggressive hold," but didn't slap her. As for Yolanda, the insider added that she "cannot stand him."

Gigi and Zayn also reportedly broke up in the aftermath of the incident, though Gigi's representative told the publication that the supermodel was "solely focused on the best for Khai," before adding that she asked "for privacy during this time."

Yolanda has yet to comment.