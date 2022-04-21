On a recent trip in late March, Kith founder Ronnie Fieg assembled a crew of his closest (and coolest) pals to go do cool outdoor things in Arizona. The crew of DJs, designers, rappers and athletes did everything from hiking in the mountains to dirt biking in the wilderness — all while wearing the brand's new collaboration with Columbia.

The idea was for Fieg & Co. to test out the new collection out in the elements (the capsule is all about the outdoor lifestyle) while having a good time with friends and take advantage of good weather. Zack Bia, the DJ and social media influencer, was among the group of guys who ventured out to Scottsdale for the four-day excursion.

Below, Bia captured the experience in an exclusive photo diary for PAPER.

Trip started with some familiar faces on the plane, but some unconventional devices... (Pictured: Salehe Bembury)