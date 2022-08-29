Addison Rae’s mom has got it going on. Sheri Nicole Easterling took to the VMAs red carpet with her new beau, Yung Gravy, over the weekend. The two lavender-clad lovers shared a tender moment (and saliva) in-between camera flashes outside the Prudential Center.

The rapper is Easterling's knight in shining armor, coming to the rescue post-public separation from Rae’s dad, Monty Lopez.

“I hit on her first, I knew of her and thought she was fine,” Yung Gravy told Page Six , recounting their romance. “She’s like a Southern Belle and I’m a Northern boy so it felt really cute and wholesome.”

Yung Gravy also added that he’s “into MILFs and she’s kinda the queen of MILFs.” Swoon!

Though the night made for their first official public appearance, Easterling’s private life as of late has been extremely public. Rae’s dad, Monty Lopez, went viral for cheating on Easterling when a since-deleted TikTok showed Lopez hitting on a 19-year-old girl.

“Addison Rae’s dad is trying to fuck me,” the girl said, showing Lopez running a hand down her back.

Easterling then came forward about Lopez’s mistreatment of her throughout the relationship, citing threats of divorce and eventually changing her bio on Instagram to “single mom.”

Yung Gravy swooped in saying all the right things because apparently, the key to Easterling’s heart is calling her MILF. The two met online and Facetimed a few times before meeting in person.

Lopez, however, is not too happy about their IRL romance. He took to Instagram to post a thirst trap-slash-takedown to the tune of "NO SECRET" by DJ Khaled featuring Drake. There is literally nothing more fuckboy than that except, of course, for what he had to say about Sheri Nicole.

Thanking Yung Gravy for taking “the leftovers,” he encouraged followers to “never let a woman make you choose between her and or your blood child.” He hates to see a MILF winning.

Addison Rae has remained quiet on her parent’s public mess, unfollowing them both on social media earlier this month. Sometimes you have to unfollow your parents to protect your peace!