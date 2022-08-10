Besties Ye, Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy just took their friendship to a new level with matching tattoos.

Lacy shared an Instagram photo of all three showing off their new ink, which reads, "We here forever technically," from tattoo artist Mez Afram. The phrase is split across two fonts with "we here forever" scrawled in a more handwritten style and "technically" in a more formal type.

The new "Live, Laugh Love"? As far as matching tattoos go, it's not the worst that we've ever seen.

It's no secret that Ye is a fan of Lacy, who recently released his LP, Gemini Rights, and was among the artists that popped up in last year's Donda streams. Ye commented "album is beautiful" last month on Lacy's Instagram and previously called him "one of the most inspiring people on the planet."

Lacy even recently modeled Yeezy's new silver wraparound sunglasses, which seem to be all the rage at the moment.

As for Lil Uzi Vert, the two have collaborated in the past and Ye has openly sang their praises, so all three artists hanging out shouldn't come as a surprise. However, the decision to cement their bond with a permanent reminder (even if all three are already pretty tatted up) does speak volumes to the strength of their friendship.

We would have been happy to get a collab from the three, but at least it's a more productive use of Ye's time than dancing on the grave of Kim and Pete's dead relationship.