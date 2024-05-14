Skepta's Groundbreaking Film 'Tribal Mark' Comes to NYC

British grime MC Skepta is adding filmmaker to his list of accolades. He directed and produced his short film Tribal Mark, a coming-of-age story featuring an almost entirely minority ethnic cast and production team, a first in British Cinema according to a release on the film. The movie acts as an original story for an anti-hero character called Tribal Mark, a James Bond-ish debonair well well-dressed undercover Secret Service agent that embodies all the suave of the infamous espionage icon, but with a Nigerian immigrant back story, one Black movie-goers are more likely to relate to.

“I've always wanted to get into making films, and now feels like the perfect time,” Skepta says of his film debut. “We've been working on this project for a while, and it’s one that’s extremely important to me. It's a story that many immigrants will understand and connect with, as it reflects a journey many have gone through - and this project is for them. Our goal is to expand this into a growing world of action and adventure. There are plans for TV shows and movies, and I hope that kids who watch it will come to see Tribal Mark as their new superhero. This has been a new experience for me, wearing many hats like producing, co-directing, and acting. I'm excited to keep moving forward with Tribal Mark and future projects with my team at 1Plus1 Production.”

Last month, Skepta celebrated the film with a premiere event in New York City at the Museum of Arts and Design followed by an after-party at chich night club Silencio, both hosted by Martell. The star-studded night featured a DJ set where "Jangrova" the theme and title track of the film played bySkepta, ODUMODUBLVCK and Idris Elba spun. “The New York premiere was my favorite experience so far,” he shares exclusively with PAPER. “[It] brought together such a special crowd. Being able to bring this film across the world and see everyone’s reactions and excitement has been a blessing. This is just the beginning for Tribal Mark, and we’re excited to bring this to more eyes across the globe.”