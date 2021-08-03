"WAP," Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B's notoriously provocative collab, seems to continue making headlines. Whether it's being praised or criticized, one thing's for certain — people are searching, watching, talking and, of course, tweeting.

This week, "WAP" is trending yet again due to Megan's Lollapalooza performance, in which an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter is seen translating the track's NSFW lyrics — and absolutely killing it.

The video, originally uploaded by TikTok user Guilherme Senise, shows the interpreter translating Cardi's line, "I want you to touch that little dangly thing that swing in the back of my throat."

Lolla's crowd can be heard roaring in the clip and now the internet's right alongside them.

More than nine million views later, a star is born in Instagram user @Kelly4Access, who used today's virality to highlight the work of other Deaf ASL teachers, influencers and content creators.

"I'm just an interpreter passionate about providing access to a community I love and have learned everything from," she said, encouraging all artists to go on tour with interpreters. "Do your part to make the world more accessible."

We are all Symone.