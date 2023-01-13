TikTok Star Waffler69 Dead at 33

TikTok star Waffler69 has reportedly died. He was 33.

According to TMZ, the viral foodie — a.k.a. Taylor Claydorm — passed away on Wednesday, January 11 from a suspected heart attack. As his brother Clayton Claydorm told the outlet, Taylor was experiencing discomfort earlier in the day, which prompted him to call their mother as well as ambulance. He later died in the hospital.

Clayton also went on to say that their family is already genetically predisposed to heart problems, as both their father and grandfather experienced similar issues.

Additionally, Clayton announced the sad news via his own TikTok account in a video, where he said that "this is still pretty new" before admitting that he doesn't know "what's gonna be happening in the near future."

"But I thought I should get on TikTok and let everybody know. Please keep his legacy alive," as he went on to say, prior to encouraging his brother's fans to "watch his content that he does have out."

Clayton added, "Keep him alive. He loved making people happy."

Over the past 16 years, the Louisiana-based social media star has built up a loyal fanbase, who enjoyed his collection of quirky videos that included everything from fast food restaurant reviews to samplings of unusual menu items. However, he was most well known for his bizarre culinary tastings, fascinating his 1.7 million TikTok followers with clips of himself eating edible chalk, canned butter powder and some fruit cocktail from the 60s, usually on top of an old VHS tape with an Olipop soda in hand.

In the wake of his passing, Clayton has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for Taylor's cremation, though he also used it as an opportunity to once again thank those who "truly loved my brother besides my small circle of family."

You can read the full report on Waffler69's passing via TMZ here.