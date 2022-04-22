Victoria's Secret is switching things up for its unisex collection.

Earlier this week, the lingerie giant announced Darren Barnet as its first male brand ambassador and the star of VS Pink's campaign for its brand new "Gender Free" collection, which includes shorts, sweats and shirts.

According to Ad Week, the Never Have I Ever star will model, curate and help launch products, as well as engage “in various activations that support the brand’s key initiatives as part of Pink’s ongoing commitment to inclusivity, fostering positive mental health and empowering young adults." The publication reports that one of Barnet's first duties will be judging the Pink With Purpose Project and popping up at activations for Mental Health Awareness Month this May.

“We are so excited to announce this partnership because Darren is such a positive role model for teens and young adults,” as Pink CEO Amy Hauk said in a statement. “As we focus on expanding our gender-free offerings and continue to evolve as a brand, we want to ensure our partners not only represent the diversity of our customers, but also embody individuality and self-confidence.”

Meanwhile, Barnet shared the news via Instagram, writing that while he's "beyond excited to share some of these new styles," he's "even more grateful that I can be a part of a good cause."

"I wish mental health was more of a focus when I was a teenager and my hope is that we can reach those young adults who need to be heard and supported most," the 30-year-old said. "Stay tuned for updates and check out the gender free collection at PINK.com."

Check out Barnet's post below.