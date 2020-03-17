Vanessa Hudgens has responded to the backlash surrounding her "ignorant" and "insensitive" comments about the coronavirus.

It all started yesterday after a clip from Hudgens' Instagram Live began making the online rounds thanks to her thoughts on the outbreak possibly lasting until this summer.

"Yeah, till July sounds like a bunch of bullshit, I'm sorry. It's a virus, I get it. I respect it. But at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it... like, yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible. But, like, inevitable?" she said. "I don't know, maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now."

Naturally though, the flippant nature of her response didn't sit well with many online.

"To laugh at this unthinkable tragedy, with an almost unimaginable scale of suffering. Unconscionable," as one person wrote, while another asked, "Am I the only one that thinks Vanessa Hudgens can say all this insensitive garbage about the coronavirus and still get a test kit before us?"

Vanessa Hudgens' career will be dead after posting this. It's like inevitable. 💀 pic.twitter.com/qYX2DMFjJ2 — Chris Burke (@chrisburke) March 17, 2020

not Vanessa Hudgens saying everyone should just get corona bc death is inevitable rich people are NUTS!!!!!https://t.co/sJElvhWCvB — lilnanie☁️✨ (@nalaeanais) March 17, 2020

This will haunt her for the rest of her life. To laugh at this unthinkable tragedy, with an almost unimaginable scale of suffering. Unconscionable. — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) March 17, 2020

vanessa hudgens got that vid of her being ignorant abt corona deleted.... we got u on tape ma’am ! pic.twitter.com/nKScrn90xQ — k * 🦋 (@luv80z) March 17, 2020

Am I the only one that thinks Vanessa Hudgens can say all this insensitive garbage about the coronavirus and still get a test kit before us? — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) March 17, 2020

Meanwhile, others accused Hudgens of being upset over missing Coachella (when others are losing their jobs) and pointed out that, as an adult, she should really know better — something that's also caused the phrase "she's 31" to start trending on Twitter.

1) Vanessa Hudgens is not a child; she's 31 years old.

2) She's "upset" about missing Coachella; others are dying and losing their jobs. Hearts out to them. https://t.co/AlWVMhAVsR — Caitlin Flynn (@caitrose609) March 17, 2020

Vanessa Hudgens shows why so many young people are partying in groups. Clueless. She's not a kid either. 31 acting like a high teen. Arrogant, disgusting, unfeeling. I love good celebs, dump the bad ones.



This is what happens when you THINK you are too important & smart. pic.twitter.com/yFTXYDEtUx — Jim Jax Media Network (celebs, writers, & sports) (@JimJaxMedia) March 17, 2020

In response to the backlash, Hudgens said that her comments were taken out of context via her Instagram Story.

"It's a crazy time. It's a crazy, crazy time! I am at home and in lockdown, and that's what I hope that's what you guys are doing, too — in full quarantine!" Hudgens continued. "And staying safe and sane. Yeah, I don't take this situation lightly by any means. I am home. So stay inside, y'all."

However, she also offered up a separate apology on Twitter, writing, "I'm so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram live yesterday."

"I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever," she said. "I'm sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time."

See both of her posts, below.

Vanessa Hudgens responds to the backlash, saying her comments were taken out of context. pic.twitter.com/KCGSrHktaL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 17, 2020