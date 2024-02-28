UNIIQU3 knows how to bring the energy. The New Jersey Club DJ, producer, and rapper has made a name for herself by lending her addictive flow to Club cuts like “Price Going Up,” a collaboration with DJ duo Black Caviar, and the riotous “Jersey Club Movie.” Now, on tour with PAPER fav Tinashe, UNIIQU3 is taking her home state's sound to 10 dates around the U.S. and Canada. By teaming up with a popstar that queer music connoisseurs have long heralded as one of our greatest, most prophetic voices, UNIIQU3 is reaching a whole new audience of admirers. She’s also having fun along the way: Dj’ing (or as she calls it, doing her “Big Blends"), wearing incandescent silver and performing to ravenous fans along with her dance team, Team E.V.O, UNIIQU3 is proving why she deserves her home state’s crown and why she’s en route to a global takeover.

UNIIQUE took PAPER backstage and on the road for an exclusive tour diary, allowing us to catch a peek into the rapper’s whirlwind year.

Backstage before the Vibes.

Shining like the Disco Ball I am at [New York City's] Terminal 5.

Caught in Action.

Lighting the stage up at Terminal 5.

Backstage with Tinashe, sold-out shawty in Philly.

Imma baddie with "Big Blends." My show is a hybrid performance of me blending my signature UNIIQU3 songs.

Had to give the audience their 10z !! I mean me and my dancers (Team E.V.O). Definitely got our tenz on stage but I thought it would be cute to give the clubheads something to remember the night.

Pre-show cuties.

Toronto's Rave Queen Chippynonstop came to show me love. We go back, I love our friendship.