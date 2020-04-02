Thanks to Ms. Rona, we're all trapped at home with nothing to do. Even Netflix is getting boring! But never fear. While they're technically out of work, our favorite entertainers are still out here bravely making virtual content in a scary new world. Going to the club or the theater is out of the question right now (self isolate! Ariana Grande says so) but here's PAPER's ongoing guide to the latest livestreams — featuring comedians, actors, musicians and more.

Who? Tyler Mitchell became the first Black photographer to shoot a Vogue cover at age 23, when he captured Beyoncé for the magazine's 2018 September cover. Now 25, he's quickly risen to the top of the fashion world, with a body of work that "explores Blackness as an aesthetic." He's also shot Zendaya for Vogue, Spike Lee for Office, Vince Staples for Dazed, Lil Uzi Vert for Fader, Steve Lacy for i-D and much more. Mitchell's also a filmmaker, with music videos for Abra and Kevin Abstract, and campaigns for Marc Jacobs and Commes de Garcons under his belt.

Related | How to Throw a Rave at the End of the World

Mitchell is curating a 24-hour "Night at the Cinema," featuring all his favorite movies and videos. According to Instagram, the night will include "a range of feature films, short films, music videos, artist interviews, and random internet content!" all themed around the title "Americana / I Can Make You Feel Good."

When? Starting at 7 PM ET this Friday, April 3, Mitchell will livestream his computer screen for 24 hours, check it out at icmyfg.com.

Why watch? As teased in the movie portion of Mitchell's line-up, it's an opportunity to see buzzy recent releases and classics through the eyes of a young icon, and thousands of strangers. The line-up includes: Paris, Texas, There Will Be Blood, Bad Day at Black Rock, Boogie Nights, Good Burger, Jaw, E.T., Juice, Hoop Dreams, Crooklyn, Minding The Gap, Coming to America, Girls Trip, Daughters of the Dust, Watermelon Woman and The Farewell.

Mitchell also offered this enticing note. "Come join us. Long form, short form, arthouse, mainstream," Mitchell invites. "Films from friends. Films from foes. There's a chat box and more surprises. I plan on bein loopy by the end."