Twitter is adding some familiar new features to its platform to compete with the likes of Snapchat, Instagram and Clubhouse.

First, it launched Fleets, which is a competitor to Instagram and Snapchat's stories features. It lets users post photos, videos, pain text, and reactions to tweets that all disappear after 24 hours of availability.

The second of its two innovations is Spaces, seemingly modeled after group discussion platform Clubhouse's ability to house live discussions. Twitter's new feature will enable its users to join virtual rooms to engage in real-time conversations with each other.

Spaces is set to come to select users before the year ends. It will only be available to women of marginalized backgrounds at first before becoming able to use by other groups.

While Spaces is apparently far off for now, Twitter's users have had some… interesting things to say about Fleets — both good and bad, and surprisingly, enema-focused. Here are some of the best reactions:

As people begin to use fleets more, the final verdict on the power of the new feature remains to be seen.

Screenshot via Twitter

