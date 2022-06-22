From the “Twilight renaissance” on TikTok last year to recent rumors of a Kristen Stewart-Robert Pattinson reunion, it’s clear that although Twilight left theaters a decade ago, it never left our hearts — or the cast’s. Nikki Reed and Ashley Greene — the Rosalie Hale and Alice Cullen — just reunited on Greene’s podcast to talk Twilight.

Reed is the most recent of many members of the Twilight cast and crew to appear on The Twilight Effect, a podcast hosted by Greene and her best friend Melanie Howe. Twilight DILFs Billy Burke (Charlie Swan) and Peter Facinelli (Carlisle Cullen) and Catherine Hardwicke, the director behind the aggressively blue-tinted perfection that is the saga’s first movie, have also graced the show with their presence. Kellen Lutz and Jackson Rathbone, Greene’s on-screen himbo brother and perpetually uncomfortable lover, have also appeared on the show.

Greene and Reed, who hasn’t talked about Twilight in years, didn’t skirt around the drama — AKA their own rocky relationship while filming.

“Nikki and I went back and forth where we were cool and then we didn't want anything to do with each other and then we were cool again,” said Greene, bumpiness she attributed to their being young, competitive and “thrust into a world of craziness.”

Reed spent much of the podcast recalling what it was like to play a widely disliked character in such a beloved franchise. She said that there were some “traumatic moments” that resulted from people being unable to separate her from her character — the most intimidating member of the Cullen family.

“As we know, it only takes certain soundbites, certain angles, certain rumors, certain things to then define who a person is,” she said.

The vampire duo also discussed the drastically different ways they were received because of their character differences: sweet, quirky Alice versus resentful Rosalie. When Rosalie’s tragic back story was revealed on-screen and fans got to see her softer side, Reed said her treatment as an actress changed completely.

“I was totally received differently by the press and the public and it was interesting to like feel that warmth for the first time that everybody had felt,” she said.

The actress also said that if she played Rosalie today, the character would look very different.

“I would have actually played [Rosalie] differently if I had the wisdom and the knowledge and the life experience that I have now,” Reed said. “I think I could have done a much better job bringing the pain and the sadness to the surface more earlier as opposed to playing the hardness. That's all I knew how to do at the time.”

Reed also shared that the only Twilight keepsake she has is the shoes she wore in the baseball scene — a cinematic masterpiece — but that she was too scared to nab them from set herself.

“I was too by-the-books, but Kristen [Stewart] stole them for me,” she said.

Truthfully, the only thing that would’ve made this reunion any better is if the pair ditched their beachy waves for Alice’s spiky pixie cut and Rosalie’s iconic wig... a girl can dream.