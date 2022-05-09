Travis Scott held his first public performance since the Astroworld tragedy.

Last November, a deadly crowd surge killed 10 people and injured hundreds more during the rapper's headlining set at his Houston festival, leading to hundreds of lawsuits, a renewed conversation surrounding concert safety protocols and Scott being dropped from the Coachella lineup.

Since then, he's remained relatively under the radar, only emerging to play two private surprise sets at a Coachella afterparty and an Oscars pre-party in Bel Air. However, he's seemingly ready to return to the public eye, seeing as how he joined Migos' Quavo onstage this past Saturday night at E11Even's Miami Grand Prix to perform a number of hit songs, including "Antidote," "Pick Up the Phone" and "SICKOMODE" according to People.

“Everybody owes me a shot,” Scott told the crowd as he emerged around 3:30 a.m., with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila in his hand. “We need every stripper to report to the fucking stage right now," he continued. "We need every bottle reported to this motherfucking floor.”

Not only that, but Scott is also reportedly set to perform at the Billboard Music Awards this weekend, per TMZ. This will be his first televised performance in half-a-year before he shows up at Spain's Primavera Sound Festival next month.

