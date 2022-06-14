After being one of the hardest hit sectors of the entertainment industry by the pandemic, Broadway has been eager to show that they are not just recovering, but flourishing and what better time to do that than at the 75th annual Tony Awards.

Hosted by West Side Story actress, Ariana DeBose, the sprawling four-hour ceremony saw a mix of Broadway mainstays and stars of the silver screen come together to perform a variety of musical numbers, medleys and tributes to the season's slate of shows. From Darren Criss and Julianne Hough opening the first hour of the show (frustratingly streamed exclusively on Paramount+) with a song written by Criss himself to Joaquina Kalukango absolutely bringing down the house with her performance of "Let It Burn" from Paradise Square, the night was full of plenty of noteworthy moments with big names like Hugh Jackman, Samuel L. Jackson, Billy Crystal, Andrew Garfield, Lim-Manuel Miranda and more all making appearances throughout the night.

Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop emerged as one of the night's biggest winners, even if CBS made them rewrite their feature song to be less risqué, taking home the award for Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical. The musical also happened to earn producer Jennifer Hudson an illustrious EGOT. The Lehman Trilogy similarly swept its fair share of the original play categories including Best Play, Direction, Lead Actor, Lighting Design and more. Patti LuPone gave a lengthy speech accepting the award for Best Featured Actress for her role in the revival of Company. Angela Lansbury received the Lifetime Achievement award and Bernadette Peters gave a rousing rendition of "Children Will Listen" for the Sondheim tribute. The cast of Spring Awakening reunited for a performance of "Touch Me" with Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele reprising their original roles.