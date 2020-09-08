The stars have aligned for maximalist fashion lovers everywhere. This morning, Italian fashion house Emilio Pucci announced it is collaborating on an upcoming capsule collection with Tomo Koizumi, the breakout star of New York Fashion Week last year.

Though both brands have remarkably different aesthetics — where Pucci makes use of sleek silk separates covered in kaleidoscopic prints, Koizumi creates sculptural tulle pieces in an eye-watering rainbow of hues — they're united by a love for bold colors and silhouettes.

The celebratory capsule will be "highly feminine" and honor "the union of creative universes," according to a statement by Pucci. Its announcement comes at a time when Fashion Weeks have been upended and the industry is facing many fears. It's only fitting for Koizumi to reappear on the scene, with the escapism and fantasy his clothes provide.

"This is a dream coming true," said Koizumi in a statement. "I have always desired to collaborate with a fashion house with such a rich heritage like Pucci. It has been a great pleasure to have the opportunity to get inspired by the timeless beauty of the Marquis Emilio Pucci styles and the perfect harmony of the brand's colors."

Koizumi is the latest creative voice to join Pucci following its collection with guest collaborator Koché last season. Though this capsule won't be revealed until Pucci's Spring 2021 show at Milan Fashion Week on September 26 (presented in a video format), we're already dreaming of the confectionary, frothy textures and sharp prints that are sure to emerge.