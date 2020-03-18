Tommy Dorfman and Kaia Gerber Share Quarantine Makeovers

What to do while social isolating? seems to be the eternal question these days, and Tommy Dorfman and Kaia Gerber have another suggestion to throw into the mix when you're tired of collective Netflix bingeing or watching a concert livestream. Makeovers.

Posting to Instagram, the 13 Reasons Why actor (and PAPER cover photographer) showed off the looks he and Gerber gave each other while quarantining. In the pics, Dorfman sports a liquid matte lip, while Gerber shows off a multi-hued eyeshadow look, combining shades of green, yellow, blue and red with combed-through brows and shiny, clear lipgloss. Dorfman later gave the model a partial lip look, experimenting with shapes and placement.

In the caption, Dorfman said the two are "getting decent at makeup during this time," and that it's "good to have hobbies and loved ones and family while quarantining."

