Tinder Adds Expansive Pronouns Feature

Gender fluid Tinder is here. The OG dating app just rolled out an update to include all members in their quest for love, allowing users to select from more than 15 pronoun options to display on user profiles in addition to sexual orientation and gender. The company also added an option for users to indicate what type of relationship they're looking for, whether monogamous, ethically non-monogamous, open, polyamorous or open to exploring.

Over the past two years, LGBTQ+ Tinder members have more than doubled, making them the fastest-growing demographic of Tinder users. According to a recent survey of young daters (ages 18 to 25), 33% agreed that their sexuality is fluid, while 29% reported their gender identity had become more fluid in the past three years.

Tinder is also updating its relationship goals feature, a badge on users’ profiles used to express what they’re using Tinder for, be it hooking up or long-term love. They have yet to roll out “love-bombing, ghosting and gaslighting” features.

The new features aim to create a better environment for fostering authentic, honest connections, with 40% of members using the Relationship Goals feature to look for long-term relationships. While it might look different, true love is out there, and Tinder is keeping up with the times, noting that 41% of respondents to their survey are either open to or actively seeking non-monogamous relationships.

There are more apps than ever catering to the LGBTQIA+ community — from the queer "friend" community on Lex to kink-friendly Feeld to the Hinge-to-marriage pipeline — it finally seems like there is a place and person(s) for everyone. Part of their “It Starts With A Swipe” campaign, Tinder’s new updates aim to celebrate the diversity in modern dating, sexuality and the possibilities available to young love-seekers.