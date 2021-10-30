If there's one thing we love, it's a good meme, and with the advent of new movies or television, there's always the potential for a viral moment or two. And the latest pop culture phenomenon to garner such a reaction? Dune, obviously.
For the past couple of weeks, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya have been making the rounds to promote their new sci-fi flick, which has already given us juicy tidbits like Timothée's past as an Xbox YouTuber and their dressing room dance parties. But none of those things can really be screenshotted, so when the duo's MTV News interview came out, you better believe people recognized one particular frame that felt very representative of pretty much any situation.
In the screencap, a super hyped Timothée can be seen pumping his arms, low-key Hulk style, while Zendaya looks like she's dissociating in the back. And given the marked difference between their reactions, it's no surprise this moment's gone viral. Mostly because it can apply to almost any situation because disappointment is always relatable. For example, excitedly agreeing to go out, only to go "ugh" when you actually have to put on pants.
However, this isn't the only viral moment created by the Dune press cycle as Timothée and Zendaya's Entertainment Weekly cover spawned a number of jokes about their sexy yet slightly judgmental stares, per Mashable.