If there's one thing we love, it's a good meme, and with the advent of new movies or television, there's always the potential for a viral moment or two. And the latest pop culture phenomenon to garner such a reaction? Dune, obviously.

For the past couple of weeks, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya have been making the rounds to promote their new sci-fi flick, which has already given us juicy tidbits like Timothée's past as an Xbox YouTuber and their dressing room dance parties. But none of those things can really be screenshotted, so when the duo's MTV News interview came out, you better believe people recognized one particular frame that felt very representative of pretty much any situation.

In the screencap, a super hyped Timothée can be seen pumping his arms, low-key Hulk style, while Zendaya looks like she's dissociating in the back. And given the marked difference between their reactions, it's no surprise this moment's gone viral. Mostly because it can apply to almost any situation because disappointment is always relatable. For example, excitedly agreeing to go out, only to go "ugh" when you actually have to put on pants.

Agreeing to go On the agreed

out on Saturday: Saturday: pic.twitter.com/KHFsYzi61z — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) October 27, 2021

dating in your early 20s dating in your late 20s pic.twitter.com/ks1l2kpRPX — Carrie Oehm (she/her) (@Coehmer) October 28, 2021

getting hyped remembering i

about going now have to talk

to a party to new people pic.twitter.com/wX1vtswKMK — Nerdist (@nerdist) October 27, 2021

we should grab a drink// grabbing the drink pic.twitter.com/ia7aReMR6K — alex (@alex_abads) October 28, 2021

Or the excitement you feel when you come up with an amazing idea, right before you remember that you need to actually do it.

Having creative Having to create

Ideas: The ideas: pic.twitter.com/ygXeTivbqq — ada enechi (@adaenechi) October 27, 2021

pitching the story writing the story pic.twitter.com/r2UiQrg9OF — hannah (@hannahlchinn) October 27, 2021

getting hyped remembering i

about a new now have to

idea write it pic.twitter.com/w55JE2NNiM — Aiko Hilkinger (@aikohwrites) October 26, 2021

However, this isn't the only viral moment created by the Dune press cycle as Timothée and Zendaya's Entertainment Weekly cover spawned a number of jokes about their sexy yet slightly judgmental stares, per Mashable.

this feels like walking past teens at the mall https://t.co/7sBFONHkGn — shelby wolstein (@ShelbyWolstein) October 14, 2021

This is how American Apparel employees used to look at you for having the audacity to enter the store https://t.co/in0hUELkfi — Edna "Sicko" Mode (@JesseASparks) October 13, 2021

Either way, watch the interview that started it all below.