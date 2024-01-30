Always Scrolling: ThatDollMo

Always Scrolling is PAPER's spotlight on our favorite TikTokers in fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more. Keep reading to discover this week's viral sensation: Mo Franklin.

Mo Franklin, AKA ThatDollMo, chases bags not boys and describes herself as the real life Barbie. Take a look at any of her social media accounts, and you can't disagree. On TikTok, she has more than 5 million followers, while her Instagram and YouTube accounts each have followers in the hundreds of thousands. And on each one, pink floods the screen. "I am a social media personality that loves pink and hates men," she tells PAPER. "I make videos on the internet that are funny yet empower women. I’m the modern, Gen Z Paris Hilton." Currently, she's working on starting a new series on her YouTube channel where she goes to fast food restaurants (in her pink car, of course): "I think that would be so fun and so fabulous because I do it pretty much everyday just without a camera." Below, she tells us about taking selfies, Saltburn and life in West Hollywood.

What do you love about what you do? To be completely honest, I love that my job is centered around me and my passions. It’s so special to be able to make a living off doing what you love, AKA taking selfies of myself. Who is another TikToker that you love right now? I have been obsessed with Michael Duvall. He is a fabulous content creator that loves pink and shopping. He is literally the boy version of me. His personality and style is iconic, and it’s been so fun to watch him grow. Craziest comment you’ve received on a post? I get a lot of really intense hate comments specifically from men, but there’s one comment that stuck out to me immediately. One time someone told me I look like their right testicle. It’s now a running joke in my family between my mom and sister.

What’s one of your favorite looks you’ve posted? My favorite look I’ve ever posted was this hot pink oversized bow dress from when Barbie did a collab with Balmain. It was literally me if i was a dress.

What’s a trend that you love right now? Jacob Elordi Saltburn edits. And bows. It reminds me of the mustache trend from the 2010s. One that you hate? Influencers making music. What would you never wear? High-waisted jeans. I’m a low-waisted type girly all day long. Who’s your celebrity crush? Megan Fox or Dove Cameron.

What’s a good book you’ve read recently? The Woman In Me by Britney Spears. Favorite restaurant in LA? Tom Tom in West Hollywood. Favorite party in LA? Tiger Heat at Stache in West Hollywood. What are some songs you have on repeat right now? "Superficial" by Heidi Montag, "Starfucker" by Slayyyter, "Not My Fault" by Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion, "Norman Fucking Rockwell" by Lana Del Rey and "SoCal Girl" by Chase Icon.