One TikTok influencer had a pretty rude awakening involving a sex toy.

According to TMZ, popular UK social media star @sophzaloafs recently revealed that she had to get surgery inn order to remove a sex toy from her butt one night, though she couldn't seek medical help until the morning due to her kids being asleep.

The vibrator, which apparently measure 3 inches in length, was removed the next morning by surgeons after X-rays — which she shared in the video — showed that it was lodged deep inside her rectum and other non-invasive attempts to remove it proved futile. But the worst part? @sophzaloafs claimed that she had to sleep through the entire night with the vibrator up her butt, and it was buzzing the entire time.

"[I] eventually did fall asleep," she reportedly said in the clip, which gathered over 145,000 likes.

"I woke up, it was off. So, one would assume the battery had died. That was very wrong of me to assume," she continued, adding that she discovered the toy still turned on after she woke from the surgery and saw it sitting next to her in a plastic bag.

"I think it must've had some cool technology as part of its spec, you know?" she speculated. "It must've had a self-timer, it must've just, you know?" Or perhaps, as @sophzaloafs joked, it was because the doctors "thought, ‘she had such a good time.'"

"Let's replace the batteries for her completely free of charge," she said.

Since her video went viral though, @sophzaloafs has made her entire TikTok account private, likely due to some unkind comments. Talk about the wrong kind of buzz.

Read TMZ's original report here.