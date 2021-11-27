November 25, 2021 officially marked the fifth year since The Weeknd released his iconic third studio album, Starboy. And to celebrate this milestone, the artist decided to drop a limited-edition capsule collection.
Starboy was a major hit by the artist and garnered him a lot of praise. It debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and also no. 1 on Billboard's Canadian Albums Chart. The record won the 2018 Grammy for Best Progressive R&B album and was also certified as a triple-platinum hit in 2019 by the Recording Industry Association of America. It only makes sense to commemorate these achievements.
The five-piece line was designed in collaboration with designer John Ross's contemporary fashion and streetwear brand Seventh Heaven. And it includes staples such as a hoodie and a short sleeve tee, as well as two premium handmade jackets that come in leather and denim, featuring Seventh Heaven's signature motif and a padded 3D cross.
"I'm excited to be working with The Weeknd, who is such a great artist, Cash and La Mar being people I really respect, it's an honor to reimagine some of our staple pieces for this release," Ross said in a statement.
The capsule collection is available exclusively on shop.theweeknd.com, and will close sales today. See photos of the collection below.
Lead photo via Getty
Photos courtesy Seventh Heaven
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web