It may have been less than two years since The Weeknd last released an album but judging from the new cover art he just dropped for his forthcoming music, you could swear its been decades. Then again, who amongst us hasn't felt like they've aged a million years since the start of this godforsaken pandemic?

Just a day after announcing that his latest album, Dawn FM, is set to arrive at the end of this week, The Weeknd returned to share the official artwork for the upcoming release which features a significantly aged version of the artist. Complete with wrinkles, liver spots and greying hair, Abel looks like he's just seen the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come giving us a glimpse of what to expect thematically from the After Hours follow up.

The Weeknd's new album is also set to feature Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never and (randomly) Jim Carrey who's heard narrating the trailer. Following the official album announcement, the actor made sure to shout out his "good friend" and thanked The Weeknd for inviting him to “play a part in his symphony.”

The Safdie brothers, who The Weeknd has previously collaborated with on Uncut Gems, also appear to be on board for the new album as well, with both the artist and Oneohtrix Point Never hinting at a possible cameo as a character named Arthur Fleminger.

And while it may have been a hot minute since After Hours, The Weeknd has been keeping busy over the past year with a steady stream of collaborations including his most recent feature on FKA twigs' "Tears in the Club," his posthumous collab with Aaliyah to features on recent singles by Swedish House Mafia, Rosalía, Post Malone, Kanye West and Doja Cat to name a few.

The Weeknd's Dawn FM is set to arrive Friday, January 7.