PAPER Presents The Tear: Jek and djfix (Earth Dog Records)

PAPER <3s NY and PAPER<3s the DJs that keep us moving. That’s why we’re proud to present The Tear, our mix series highlighting the best DJs spinning in the city we call home. In May, we shared a mix by TT , a heady piece of auditory collage that had got us together before a hot and humid summer here in our beloved metropolis. This month, we bring you Jek and djfix of Earth Dog Records , our first b2b and the first label to be featured in the series.

PAPER is nary one to carry, but an Earth Dog Records party in May had us bleary-eyed and moving into the late Sunday afternoon, the music swirling around us like synesthesia. Maybe we shouldn’t have been surprised by our propulsion into long-distance dancing. Earth Dog Records, via its parties and label, are bringing some of the most delicious, trance-inducing cuts and selections to the city’s moving public. That’s embodied by label heads Jek and djfix, who have joined PAPER for a special b2b edition of The Tear. Both DJs are from Seattle but have spent the last number of years creating here in our riotous shared home “Not many other cities have multiple world-class parties going on on the same night, every weekend,” Jek tells PAPER. “I also think [New York City] is a place where you can start something new and people are open and excited to try anything.” You can feel that DIY spirit at Earth Dog Records’ own parties, and in the mix that Jek and djfix concocted for The Tear. “I wanted this mix to be a nod to the era of '90s NYC when darker progressive house sounds started to come up,” says Jek. “The mix starts off percussive and groovy, and progresses into a deep, trancey finish, going through some different eras into today.”

“When I was picking tunes for this mix, I was thinking about my time since moving to NYC,” djfix shares with PAPER. “Lately I’ve been into tracks with big, driving bass lines and crisp percussion that carry a trippy, tech-y feel and pull you in and keep you moving,” he says, attributing the sound to what he’s heard on local dance floors from New York City’s own sonic architects. The mix begins with a simple four on the flour kick drum, the ghost of percussion behind it. Then those wriggling, “driving bass lines” come in alongside bongos, a signature of the entire mix. Eventually, denser textures enter the sphere and what started as a world of clean, straight lines becomes thick with brush and bramble. Muttering voices, robotic calls become guides that take us into the mix’s admittedly “trancier” second act, as our head bangs morph towards mistier, looser movements. The whole swirling sound brings us back to that red-lit night with Earth Dog Records. We’re just glad we can now bring the ethos on the go, handily playable here on PAPER’s own SoundCloud.

The prompt for the mix was “the past, present and future of NYC nightlife.” What sounds inspired you for this mix? Jek: I wanted this mix to be a nod to the era of '90s NYC when darker progressive house sounds started to come up. Labels like Yoshi Toshi, TRIBAL America, Armed Records, and releases like Danny Tenaglia’s “Can Your Pussy Do The Dog?” have all been a huge inspiration to my personal sound and to what we’re going for with Earth Dog. Big booming drums, fat bass lines, cheesy but effective vocal stabs — stuff that’s energetic, seductive, driving. For this mix, I wanted to find tracks that feel like they belong in that era, but still hold up on a contemporary dance floor. The mix starts off percussive and groovy, and progresses into a deep, trance-y finish, going through some different eras into today. djfix: When I was picking tunes for this mix, I was thinking about my time since moving to NYC. I’m from the West Coast and got into dance music young, but the energy here is different. Being part of the scene over the past few years has definitely shaped what I’m into. The sounds that have stuck with me lately, on dance floors and from other DJs and producers around here [in New York City], were a big part of what I wanted to capture [in this mix]. Lately I’ve been into tracks with big, driving bass lines and crisp percussion that carry a trippy, tech-y feel and pull you in and keep you moving. That kind of thing always grabs me when I’m out. It’s also the space I’ve been exploring in my productions. Putting this mix together felt like a good way to reflect on where I’ve landed and where I want to take things next. Where was the first set you played in NYC? Jek: Bossa on July 4, 2021 with Ezra, James K & DJ Healthy . One of the best nights ever in my opinion. Big up Masa for the opportunity and for everything he does for NYC nightlife. djfix: Mood Ring in 2023 with Beta Librae , Jek and Ian Kim Judd !

Favorite NYC nightlife memory? Jek: That’s really tough. Recently, DJ Masda mid-day at Nowadays back in November. The vibe was insane, I was stuck to the floor for his entire set. djfix: New Year’s Nonstop at Nowadays a couple years ago, in the morning. I was still pretty new to the city, and coming from a different scene it felt so intimate compared to my previous experiences - everyone was so in it. Theo Parrish into Livwutang was a highlight. That party has stayed with me. Favorite set you’ve ever played? Jek: Sustain-Release 2024. This festival holds a special place in my heart and being able to play there, to so many friends I’ve made over the years, was a huge honor. djfix: This small DIY party I played recently in Montreal comes to mind. The energy in the room felt really good. Also a live set I did with Jek at our party a few months back. We made the music with a specific setting in mind, so seeing that actually take shape was really special. Biggest DJ inspo? Jek: I’m inspired by DJs who are involved in their scene beyond just DJing. Whether it’s running a label, throwing DIY parties, providing a platform to other artists, or getting into their art direction & world building — these are things that build community and push the scene forward. I also think some of the best DJs were dedicated punters before selectors. Being part of a dance floor teaches you how to read one. Overall, I’m most inspired by the idea of a crew with a distinct look, sound, and community surrounding it. That’s what we’re aiming for with Earth Dog. djfix:: I don’t think there’s one big inspo. It’s more about the whole feeling. The people, the vibe, the DJ really understanding the mission and adding to the experience. Sets that stuck with me from over the last year are Upsammy at Waking Life, Cousin and Priori at Sustain, DJ Healthy at Nonstop... and the Earth Dog crew. NYC itself has a really special energy, and I find that inspiring too.