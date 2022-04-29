The Teletubbies know their worth.

In honor of the show's 25th anniversary, Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa Laa and Po are making sure their legacy is protected by taking out a wild $5 million insurance policy on themselves. Or, more specifically, their iconic straight, circle, squiggle and triangle-shaped antennas.

Earlier this week, the beloved quartet made things official with a show stopping policy signing ceremony on top of the Empire State Building, which was lit up red, yellow, purple and lime green in a nod to the each Teletubby's colors. You know, just to remind everyone that “it’s Time for Teletubbies!”

The policy was brokered by Lloyd's of London agent Lockton and thoroughly inspected by a Lloyd's rep prior to the signing itself, just to make sure that each antenna was in prime condition (which they obviously were).

Granted, it's a pretty smart move. After all, could you imagine your childhood without their fuzzy presence on your TV? Let alone without their signature antennae? It would be devastating to say the least. But with this new policy in place, all of us can now rest easy as the Teletubbies continue to spread their messages of inclusivity and positivity to fans during their ongoing birthday celebration. And while 25 years of Teletubbies makes us feel a little old, there's no doubt that we wouldn't be who we are today without these charmingly clumsy and cheeky creatures.

However, the Teletubbies aren't the only celebs with giant insurance policies on their signature assets, seeing as how they now join a very exclusive club of famous people with similar policies on their most valuable body parts, including Heidi Klum, who has her legs insured for $2 million. Granted, both are no Mariah Carey, who also has her legs and five octave voice (from F2 to G7) covered for $44 million a piece. So honestly, $5 million isn't really all that wild.