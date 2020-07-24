Everyone is talking about Taylor Swift's new album, folklore, which she surprise announced this week with some serious cottagecore vibes. Now, Swift has yet another release: an actual cardigan sweater to go with the LP's lead single "cardigan."

Fans can visit Swift's store online and buy her custom $49 cardigan, described as a "cream cable knit cardigan with black matte buttons, dark gray trim, light gray star and light gray album title patch on left chest with dark grey font."

Though Taylor doesn't specify the cardigan's exact look in the song, she does detail it feeling like an "old cardigan under someone's bed." That is, until "you put me on and said I was your favorite."

The varsity sweater look is meant to be worn a bit oversized, with Swift wearing an XS/S for reference in the photos. It comes in XS/S, M/L and XL/2X, and will only be available until July 25 at 11:59 PM (or while supplies last).

Fans who order the cardigan can expect to receive it in six to eight weeks, just in time for the weather to start cooling down. The purchase also includes a digital edition of Folklore.

Swifties can also purchase an "in the trees" phone case with Taylor standing in the trees, a "so much for summer love" gray tie-dyed sweatshirt, a white "i knew you" t-shirt, a "meet me behind the mall" lithograph, a pop socket and more.

Whether or not you purchase a cardigan, stream "cardigan" and the entirety of folklore for clear skin, below.