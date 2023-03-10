Welcome to Taylor Swift, Arizona

You may recall late last year when a massive frenzy broke loose following “The Ticketmaster Incident,” where the majority of die-hard Swift fans were unable to get tickets for her highly anticipated tour, some of whom were even promised early access through Capital One’s presale codes. For many fans, the heartbreak of inaccessibility eclipsed the elation of Swift’s actual tour announcement in itself.

That’s why The Eras Tour is pulling every possible rabbit out of its hat, starting with Glendale, Arizona, the first stop on Swift’s North American tour. City officials put forth a statement the week before the show: "There is no need to calm down, we’re fearless and doing something highly unusual to celebrate the fact that Taylor’s concerts start right here! We know all too well that she’s one of the most influential artists of her generation and we are writing our own love story for her and greeting every Swiftie in style!”

Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers is expected to read an official proclamation on Monday, March 13, a nod to Swift’s favorite number and a few days before the the pair of shows the pop-country darling will be putting on. The proclamation will symbolically change the name of the city while Swift and Swifties alike take over State Farm Stadium. If that venue sounds particularly familiar, it’s because this year’s Super Bowl was just held there in February, just to illustrate the “Shake It Off” singer’s enormous fanbase.

Though the new name of Glendale has yet to be revealed, that hasn’t stopped Swifties from speculating. Possibilities range from simple and classic "Swiftville” to more creative titles like “Fearlessette” or “Redbridge County.”

Along with a new town name, Monday’s announcement will also cover tips for navigating downtown Glendale and highlight places Swifties can celebrate after the show. The city went on to say that its Westgate Entertainment District will post welcome messages for Swift all throughout the neighborhood, and local restaurants will be offering Swift-themed menu items.

The event is sure to be massive, with fans coming from all walks of life to see Swift. Since the pandemic gutted Swift's much-awaited Lover Tour in 2020, Swift has released three new albums, Midnights, Folklore, Evermore, and re-released two, Red and Fearless, with more on the way. On top of that, tickets are almost impossible to come by. Those who were lucky enough to see their favorite country-turned-pop idol on this leg of the tour are opting to make the most of the experience whenever possible, starting with the name of their town.