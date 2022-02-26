Yes, you read that right. The Taliban — the Islamist group that seized Afghanistan in August last year after years of violent war — is calling for peace in Ukraine.

Early on Thursday morning, President Vladimir Putin launched military attacks on multiple fronts in Ukraine. And already, this has led to the death of hundreds of people, including civilians. World leaders, and even Russian civilians and celebrities, have called on Putin to end this senseless war. And on Friday, the Taliban-controlled government of Afghanistan also issued a statement asking for an end to the bloodshed.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and expresses concern about real possibility of civilian casualties," Taliban government spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi tweeted. "The Islamic Emirate calls for restraint by both parties. All sides need to desist from taking positions that could intensify violence."

While the country maintains a stance of neutrality and isn't condemning Russia nor siding with Ukraine, the group is asking that matters be resolved "through dialogue and peaceful means." And one of their main concerns is "safeguarding the lives of Afghan students and migrants in Ukraine."

Read the full statement below.