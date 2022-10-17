Fans have been waiting over five years for SZA’s sophomore album, and she seems to be compensating with the sheer number of songs.

The Grammy award-winning singer revealed to TMZ that she’s already recorded about 100 total tracks for her next highly-anticipated album. In the LAX ambush interview, SZA told reporters that she has “five years of material” ready for release, coming “any day”. After making us wait this long for new music, that amount seems about right.

She delivered the news just days after the anniversary of her album, Ctrl, which dropped in 2017. The acclaimed album went three times platinum and scored the singer five platinum singles, along with earning her two Grammy award nominations.

This summer, when many fans were expecting a follow-up to the hit album, SZA instead issued a deluxe version of Ctrl. It featured seven new songs, along with an alternate recording of “Love Galore.” While she’s also released major singles, including “Good Days,” “I Hate U” and “Hit Different” since a new album will, well, hit different, there has been no further update on our Ctrl follow-up.

The celebrated artist also teased fans recently with the rumored release of the music video for “Shirt.” Though it was scheduled to come out last Friday, she clarified a new drop date at her Austin City Limits performance this past week.

Speaking to the audience, SZA said that the visual wasn’t released because of “one small thing” she had to fix first. Now that the issue with the video is resolved, she added “it is about to come out.”

Though the release date for her album and music video are still unclear, SZA fans can now expect a lot of future material from the singer.