A Night at the Museum With Sulwhasoo and Rosé

While everyone's anticipating the Met Gala in a few weeks, the Met Museum steps were barricaded for a different yet no less glamorous reason on Thursday night: the celebration of a partnership between the museum and Sulwhasoo, the holistic Korean skincare brand.

BLACKPINK's Rosé, who was named a Sulwhasoo global ambassador last October, was there as co-host, one of the rare New York public appearances the k-pop star has made in recent years. Other ambassador co-hosts included the Chinese actress Jia Song and Oscar winner Yuh-Jung Youn.

The brand took over the museum's iconic Temple of Dendur and transformed into an intimate lounge complete with a dining area, DJ booth and dance floor. Performers for the afterparty included Anderson .Paak, who is half Korean on his mother’s side, and the Ambiguous Dance Company, which draw inspiration from Korean culture.

Tilda Swinton, another Sulwhasoo ambassador, stars in a new film which premiered that night. Other guests included Charli XCX, FERG, Antoni Porowski, models Precious Lee, Georgia Fowler and Paloma Elsesser, and ballet dancer Violetta Komyshan.

Sulwhasoo, which was "born in 1932" according to the brand bio, is billed as the first luxury skin care brand to blend science with holistic skin wellness drawn from Korean herbal medicine and is known for its gingseng herb ingredients. The year-long partnership with the Met will support a range of museum programs and activities.

