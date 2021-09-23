This article is a sponsored collaboration between Stuart Weitzman and PAPER

Stuart Weitzman's 5050 boot is the quintessential fashion icon.

Launched in 1993, the legendary over-the-knee boot has long garnered a reputation — and a major celebrity following — for its flawless, comfortable fit and minimalist, sophisticated sensibility. With its distinctive half-and-half construction, featuring a leather or suede front and stretch fabric back, the 5050 continues to live up to the title of "icon" in a world where that word is endlessly overused; it can be paired with any style, any occasion, any genre, any decade.

Like many fashion icons, it only gets better with time. Cut to Fall 2021, Stuart Weitzman debuts a new 5050 Capsule Collection in celebration of its 35th anniversary, featuring new interpretations of this boot, designed to match whatever mood you're in.

The aptly named 5050 HIGHSHINE dials up the glamour with more than 300 crystal embellishments hand-applied to each pair. Pearl embellishments give the look an ultra-feminine take with the 5050 LIFT PEARL. Silver-tone studs on the 5050 LIFT STUDS offer a punk vibe. The 5050 FRINGE with cascading fringe detail nods to the must-have cowboy boot trend, while the 5050 LIFT WOVEN boot ups the craftsmanship quotient with each pair taking no less than 14 hours to create using handwoven leather (no two are the same). The 5050 LIFT and the 5050 ULTRALIFT boot provide extra height to boost your strut — a 35-mm platform and 50-mm platform, respectively.

With this, the brand tapped PAPER to bring each style to life in "An Icon Goes With Anything," our energetic series that highlights model Alicia Herbeth in 35 different ways to wear the capsule collection as a nod to the brand's 35 years on the scene. Stylist Jenny Haapala's unapologetic approach — photographed by Luke Abby and directed by Olivier Lessard — proves that there's endlessly different looks.