How does that riddle go again: what creature walks on OG Chicago Air Jordan 1s in the morning, Cactus Jack Air Jordan 6s at noon, and Sean Wotherspoon Air Max 1/97s in the evening? I might be butchering the exact phrasing, but either way, the correct answer would be Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s two-month-old son, who, technically, is still a phase-one crawler.

The couple welcomed their second child — they also share four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster — on February 2. On Monday, Jenner shared a vibe-y, 10-minute-long video documenting her second pregnancy, titled “To Our Son,” to her YouTube channel. (FYI, the baby’s name is still pending; while Jenner previously introduced him as Wolf Jacques Webster, she clarified on Tuesday that they’d changed his name, saying, “We just really didn’t feel like it was him.”)

At one point in the clip, amidst baby showers and doctor’s visits, a young Stormi leads the videographer (who goes by the moniker White Trash Tyler) on a tour of the baby’s nursery. The camera pans over a number of luxe objects, including a $10,000 crib and a monogrammed Louis Vuitton teddy bear, before cutting to a certifiably stacked shoe closet, containing at least 22 infant-sized pairs of highly covetable sneakers.

It’s one of several shots in the video to reference its predecessor, 2018’s “To Our Daughter,” which similarly previewed the yet-unborn Stormi’s shoe closet. Stormi’s collection included the aforementioned vintage red-and-black Jordan 1s, a gift from Scott and purportedly “the first pair ever made.” A few months later, when then-five-month-old Stormi could “finally fit into some of her sneakers,” Jenner mentioned “her dad gave her a bunch of vintage shoes,” including a pair of tiny Black Cement Air Jordan 3s. “So I’m about to see if she likes shoes.” In true younger sibling fashion, it appears (or one can only presume) Jenner and Scott’s son may have scored some hand-me-downs from his big sister’s collection, from those Jordan 1s to pint-sized pairs from her dad’s Cactus Jack collaboration with Nike, including his takes on the Air Jordan 6, Air Max 270 and Jordan 4s. Real exclusive stuff, some easily worth hundreds of dollars each.

Indeed, the Kardashian Extended Universe helped cement the luxe babyhood sneakerhead landscape as we know it. Even as a toddler, Kim Kardashian and Ye’s eldest daughter North sported an impressive collection of kicks, ranging from Stan Smiths to Dr. Martens; later on, Ye had his Yeezy shoes produced in then-unreleased youth sizes for each member of his growing family.

Thanks in large part to the disconcerting paparazzi documentation of “celebrity offspring street style,” we’ve now got a known cohort of famous kids with big-ticket footwear game — recent sightings include Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy wearing platform Converse Run Star Motion to the Super Bowl LVI, to Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son Adonis wearing customized white Air Force 1s to a Raptors-Bulls game (with Burberry socks to boot!... or, sneaker?), to Cardi B and Offset’s daughter Kulture wearing Lightning Air Jordan 4s, coordinating with her sneakerhead dad’s sulfur-yellow Yeezy boots. (It’s worth noting that Bey, Jay, Drake, and Cardi have all tried their hand at designing shoes before. What a treat to bear witness to the celebrity-sneaker-designer to celebrity-child-sneaker-wearer pipeline at work!) Saint West even wore a mini version of Ye’s beloved Cofra black rubber boots courtside last week.

Now a noted sneakerhead, four-year-old Stormi has been spotted out in countless rare kicks. For her third birthday, Nike sent Stormi a four-figure shoe haul, and she even debuted the Travis Scott Reverse Mocha Air Jordan 1 back in December 2021. And if Stormi’s collection is any indication, you can bet that the value of their son’s sneaker lineup breezily clears the five-figure range — which, as the children of a billionaire beauty mogul and a rapper with an unwavering inclination for merchandising, makes about as much sense as it can.