Steven Meisel Is Finally on Instagram

One of the last few Instagram fashion holdouts has finally taken the plunge.

Steven Meisel, arguably the most revered fashion photographer of his generation, has officially joined the platform today. He seemingly joined because of an upcoming book with Linda Evangelista, the only other account he follows so far.

In a shared Instagram post, the two announce the release of Linda Evangelista Photographed by Steven Meisel, a book featuring over 190 images spanning 25 years of their creative collaboration. It's the photographer’s first retrospective monograph and the model’s first book ever.

Big names from the fashion world poured in the comments section with their excitement (at the book but also Meisel joining Instagram), incuding Edward Enninful, Kim Jones, Jeremy Scott, Tim Blanks and Kristen McMenamy.

"We have been making images together since we first met in 1987," the caption says. "Our book, Linda Evangelista Photographed by Steven Meisel, is a celebration of our friendship and an expression of our gratitude for the lives and careers we've been given."

Meisel adds in a statement: “Every day that I went to work with Linda, I thought it was very glamorous. We had fun. Enjoy these photographs as much as we enjoyed every second creating them."

The book, published by Phaidon, comes out September 13, 2023 on the final day of New York Fashion Week.