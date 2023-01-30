A long-awaited Spice Girls reunion is rumored to be in the works — for the coronation of King Charles III.

According to the Daily Mail, the beloved girl group who ruled the 90s will return to the stage for a royal concert that will take place during a three-day celebration starting Saturday May 6. The five members — Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell — have not performed together since the 2012 Olympics closing ceremony.

As reported by The Sun, the new king has met the group several times throughout their career, most famously in 1997 when Halliwell and Mel B left a smooch on his cheek. According to the tabloid's sources, "Mel B and Mel C are the ring leaders in the group, trying to make it happen."

Indeed, Mel B last week made a comment that the Spice Girls would be reuniting for a project that involved all five members. Speaking to ET, she said, "I can't tell you exactly, but there’s going to be something that is going to be announced pretty soon."

Founded in 1994, the Spice Girls reached global acclaim with millions of records sold worldwide and numerous chart-topping tracks like "Wannabe" and "Viva Forever." The group called it quits in 2000, with some members embarking on solo careers. The group reunited for a Spiceworld Reunion Tour in 2019, but Beckham opted out to focus on her fashion brand.