Thanks to Ms. Rona, we're all trapped at home with nothing to do. Even Netflix is getting boring! But never fear. While they're technically out of work, our favorite entertainers are still out here bravely making virtual content in a scary new world. Going to the club or the theater is out of the question right now (self isolate! Ariana Grande says so) but here's PAPER's ongoing guide to the latest livestreams — featuring comedians, actors, musicians and more.

Who? Legendary URL party, SPF420, is back and going all out with a full on festival for their most sacred of holidays: 420. With a stacked lineup featuring acts like Kero Kero Bonito, Ryan Hemsworth, Anamanaguchi, Skylar Spence, Giraffage, XXYYXX, Doss, Bo En, Leonce, GRRL, Simon Whybray, Balam Acab and more it is quite possibly their biggest show to date with a bevy of surprises likely in store and endless fun times to be had.

When? 4/20/20 at 4:20pm EST because duh! When else?

Why Watch? Way before quarantine made online raves a necessity in our daily lives, SPF420 were one of the OGs of URL parties. Back in the mid-2010s, SPF420 made a name for themselves putting together virtual showcases on the now defunct TinyChat livestream platform, giving artists from niche genres like vaporwave, bit-pop and the then-emerging hyperpop scenes a place to perform and connect with fans. After a few years hiatus, SPF420 is thankfully back just when we needed it the most to show all the other virtual club girlies how it's done with a show that bridges the gap between the 2015 heyday of underground Soundcloud and whats cool and cutting edge today. Make sure to drop a "420" in the chat.