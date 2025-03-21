Sound Off: 10 Songs You Need to Hear Now

Sound Off: 10 Songs You Need to Hear Now

By Paper Magazine
Mar 21, 2025

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Subscribe to our Sound Off Spotify playlist here and check out this week's tracks, below.

Song of the Week: Smerz - You got time and I got money"

A sublime, sensual, unbelievably cool slow jam from the Norwegian greats Smerz, which kind of sounds like someone singing their own love song over a misremembered version of "Bittersweet Symphony." Smerz have a lot of different modes – neoclassical noodling, music for fake pop stars, sinister dance music – and this is a new one for them and one that totally works. You just want to live inside this song – it's so lush, so welcoming, so irrepressibly gorgeous.

YHWH Nailgun - "Iron Feet"


I love this band because all their interviews are as crazy as their music, which is a disgusting, decrepit maelstrom of barked vocals and insane drumming. Fantastic band.

Selena Gomez, benny blanco - "Bluest Flame"

Co-written by Charli XCX and Dylan Brady, “Bluest Flame” feels like a yassified version of “pink diamond,” from 2020’s how I’m feeling now — it’s sweeter and smoother, the kind of purely romantic music I want to dance to after my lobotomy. (That’s a compliment!)

Jack Harlow, Doja Cat - "Just Us"

Have two pop-rap stars ever been better suited to Miami bass than Jack Harlow and Doja Cat? “Just Us” lets the two perpetual firebrands skate and skip over a slick, lively beat that feels like it’s powered by their boundless charisma.

Noah Cyrus, Fleet Foxes - "Don't Put It All On Me"

Robin Pecknold and Noah Cyrus’s voices go perfectly together, and while this lush folk track is a little more conventional than what Fleet Foxes have been doing of late, it’s still a delight.

Japanese Breakfast - "Picture Window"

This highlight from Japanese Breakfast’s new album For Melancholy Brunettes & sad women is this rich, chugging country track, the kind of Blake Mills specialty that pairs perfectly with Michelle Zauner’s delicate voice.

JT - "Ran Out"


“Ran Out” is brassy and confident, the kind of song that feels like it should play over the end credits of a 2000s action blockbuster.

YUNGBLUD - "Hello Heaven, Hello"


Yungblud finds himself somewhere between The Fray and Britpop on his new single “Hello Heaven, Hello,” a marked shift from his usual hijinks.

caroline - "Total euphoria"


“Total Euphoria” lives up to its name: It’s an intense, loud folk cacophony that feels uniquely and strangely uplifting.

Jonas Brothers - "Love Me To Heaven"

Post-reunion Jonas Brothers making yet another hit? It’s more likely thank you think. This is no “Waffle House,” but “Love Me To Heaven” has enough of an appealing, Killers-ish churn that you want to listen more than once

Photography: Benjamin Barron, Bror August

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web